Shopping locally creates spin-offs

LOCAL support for the Leongatha Newsagency has kept the business open for over 20 years.

“We like to see people shop locally. That’s a win-win situation for everyone,” Peter Watchorn of Leongatha Nextra Newsagency said.

“We support lots of local groups in the community. We probably support 15 groups all up including the local schools, the football and netball club, and the cricket club.”

“We do our best to spread money all around the town. It’s not just us, plenty of businesses do that.”

The money that is put into local businesses goes back into the community.

“You have to look at that when you go to buy something, either here or outside the town. What are they supporting?” Mr Watchorn said.

“It’s all about people thinking positively about the town and wanting to help it.

“We welcome tourists, but I don’t think we are a tourist town. We are a service town and we’re the centre of South Gippsland.

“We have good banks, one of the best hospitals, great schools, and amazing sporting facilities.”

When asked what services Leongatha needs to improve, Mr Watchorn said, “As long as more businesses can provide a good service, that’s what we need.”

Getting people into local businesses can often be a struggle but Mr Watchorn thanked the community for standing by their business for so many years.

“If people are purchasing items here, that’s all we can ask,” he said.