Shot gun terror

SHORTLY before 8am Sunday morning, June 11 a paramedic was walking to work when he was confronted by a man yelling and pointing a 12 gauge shotgun at him on McKenzie Street in Wonthaggi.

The terrified paramedic took cover behind a nearby fence and the gunman fled the scene.

Police believe the man also pointed the gun at several vehicles driving by.

Thanks to an outstanding response from public, police received information about the whereabouts of the offender and executed a planned arrest of a 19 year old male from Wonthaggi.

He was remanded in custody for conduct endangering serious injury and a variety of firearm related offences.

A category A unregistered long arm was also seized.