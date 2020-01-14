Posted by brad

Show celebrates country life

(L-R) Taylah Bourke, Harley Bourke, Maddy Bourke and Daniel Lewis, of Wonthaggi, added character to the ute section.

WONTHAGGI was abuzz when the annual Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show took place at the recreation reserve on Saturday and Sunday.

Events from equestrian, dog scrambles and art exhibitions to wood chopping were held, with many members of the Wonthaggi and surrounding community enjoying the entertainment.

“It’s so multi-faceted, it has a little bit of everything,” one of the show’s organisers, Rosemary Loughnan, said.

“The atmosphere of the show had a great feel to it and it’s one of the best I’ve helped to put together.”

Those who were part of the big crowd which attended were treated to a range of show food and entertainment, but also had the chance to donate to a good cause.

With bushfires taking a toll on so many communities in 2019 and 2020, the show organisers encouraged visitors to donate to bushfire-affected communities in East Gippsland and raised $855.

“We had a very good turnout and it was a good opportunity to be grateful for everything we have in this part of the country and to also help those who have been affected by the fires,” Ms Loughnan said.

All-in-all, the show was a success and the community thoroughly enjoyed it.

“To bring an event here to this town is important, especially for the children,” Ms Loughnan said.

“It gives them a chance to see the show rides, showbags, to see the animals. It’s great for everyone.”

With 2020 a success, the 2021 show will already be marked down on plenty calendars.

While the main show was held on Saturday, Sunday was an equestrian day only.

Lesley Beakley of Inverloch with her baby’s article that contributed to her winning aggregate for crochet and knitting.



Heather Hassett of Woolamai won best exhibit in cookery with her plum pudding.

Pavilion secretary Brenda Asquith with a stunning quilt crafted by Lisa Fong of Venus Bay, which won the patchwork section.

Loch siblings Steven and Ash Crouch, with horse Tara, after Steven and Tara won best mount. They are Korumburra Pony Club members.

Katrina Luxford of Bass and her horse Betar Sequel won champion led part bred registered gelding.

(L-R) Georgia Stewart, Maya Burge, Heidi Stewart, Jai Burge, Lachlan Burge and Ava Stewart enjoyed the sideshows.

TEAM EFFORT: The Bass Coast Flyball team enjoyed competing at the Wonthaggi show on Saturday.

President of the Bass Coast Flyball Club, Wonthaggi’s Eric Van Zuyden, formerly of Leongatha, checked out his team in action on Saturday at the Wonthaggi showgrounds.



The donkey feature at the Bass Coast Show attracted a lot of interest in Wonthaggi on Saturday and Boolarra competitor Rosemary Ferretto was awarded first in the working mule section by judge Ruth Walker of Bendigo.

Kori Jones of Pound Creek was thrilled her magnificent black, Arqucano rooster was awarded champion soft feathered large bird at the Wonthaggi show on Saturday.

The 2020 Bass Coast show junior personality winners were (L-R) junior show girl Poppy Leihy, mini show girl, Scarlett Da Costa who is holidaying at Cape Paterson, winner junior show exhibitor, Matthew Gray, related to Wonthaggi’s Scott family, teenage show girl Bianca Verdugo, Millgrove and kinder and pre-school boy Riley Collier of Leongatha.

They were thrilled with their sashes and prizes presented on Saturday in Wonthaggi.

There was plenty of fun to be had in sideshow alley at the show, and Archie and Hazel Jones of Inverloch enjoyed a spin on the cup and saucer ride.

Wonthaggi’s Anna Barnes proudly displayed a big smile and the red sash presented for the best eggs at the show on Saturday.