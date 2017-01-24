Show ‘n’ Shine set for return

THE Leongatha Rotary Club will be back once again with their annual Show ‘n’ Shine and Swap Meet market, along with craft and produce.

Held on Sunday, March 5 from 9am to 1.30pm at the Leongatha velodrome, the Rotary Club of Leongatha welcomes all to come along.

The swap meet begins at 6am.

For a glorious range of vintage and custom cars, a wonderful atmosphere filled with families, tourists and car enthusiasts, the Show ‘n’ shine event is the place to be.

“If you own something you’re proud of you are more than welcome to put it on display at the event,” Rotary Club of Leongatha member John O’Connor said.

Food carts will be available on the day as well as market vendors which will also be offering a wide range of goods both automotive and otherwise.

“The show has been growing strength to strength, one year to another and has become one of the major events in Leongatha,” Mr O’Connor said.

“The last show ‘n’ shine we noted a huge popularity in motorcycles so this year we’ve decided to increase the motorcycle category to ten, we expect to see a big increase in the event.” he said.

‘PINKY’ Australian’s leading car show commentator will be hosting the event.

Entry for adults is $6 and families are $15.