Show stopping entertainment

THE Korumburra entertainment committee worked on increasing the variety and quality of entertainment at this year’s show.

A first for the show was the tug of war competition, gymnastics, and buskers performing around the oval and later on stage.

Another highlight of entertainment was the Chairo College band, which won the school band competition.

“The judges had a very difficult time choosing the winners with such high talent. The show society would like to thank the judges and the sponsors, without whose assistance the event would not have occurred,” the society’s Shirley Cowling said.

In the South Gippsland Buskers Festival, Janie Gordon of Leongatha won the first prize of $500 sponsored by Korumburra Rotary.

Sami Vanston of Inverloch won second prize of $300 sponsored by Korumburra real estate agents Treacy, Alex Scott and Elders, and Blue Print Accounting Services.

Third prize of $100 sponsored by the Korumburra Lions Club was won by Gavin Van Eade of Korumburra.

Encouragement award winners were: Aidan Hall, Korumburra ($100 from Koringal Women’s Service Club); Jessica Geyer, Wonthaggi and Kathryn Davey-Phillips, Leongatha (two $50 vouchers from Parry’s Korumburra); and Laurie Hort, Warragul (Burra Sports and Cycles award).

Paralympian Anne Skinner demonstrated her skills and invited children to pat her 18.2 horse Cossacl.

After her accident, Anne began riding with Riding Develops Ability.

“I can’t thank Riding for Disabled Association enough for the part it has paid in my rehabilitation. The knowledge and experience I had gained during the eight years as a state coach and national assessor made it possible for me to recover from a near fatal accident,” she said.

“The accident left me with massive spinal injuries and little chance of walking again.”

Through her training with RDA, she was able to see the benefits of the organisation’s horse based program.

“The movement of the horse is almost identical to walking in humans, that is to say that it is a three-dimensional action; moving our body backwards and forwards at the same time it moves up and down and oscillating. So, by sitting on the horse and experiencing their movement, many of the muscles we require to stand and walk are activated,” she said.

“The horse played a major part in my rehabilitation. First it was on a special therapy horse through an RDA program called Hippotherapy, and then on my own horses. Through them I was able to achieve things that I couldn’t even dreamt about before my accident. Things like representing Australia at two Paralympic games, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.”