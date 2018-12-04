Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 | Posted by

Siblings act on climate change

KORUMBURRA siblings Xavier and Abbey Nicholls swapped the classroom for activism on Friday when they took part in School Strike 4 Action in Melbourne.

The event saw students from across Victoria parade through the streets and rally outside the Treasury to campaign against using coal for electricity production, oppose the Adani coal mine and call on governments to act on climate change by promoting renewable energy.

The Nicholls’ signs read, “Defend our Future 100 percent Renewable Take Action” and “Make Coal History 100 percent renewable.”

The Nicholl children, students of Korumburra Primary School, organised their own travel via bus, train and walking, and wrote letters to MPs and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Before we got there I felt a bit sick and nervous because I had never done it before,” Xavier said.

Abbey said, “We feel because we have no plan B, at this rate our earth will not be a great place to live. We need action now before it’s too late.

“We wouldn’t need to miss school if the government stopped trying to make bigger coal mines and ruining our planet and listened to what kids have to say.”

 


Voicing concerns: Korumburra siblings Abbey and Xavier Nicholls took part in School Strike 4 Action in Melbourne on Friday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26822

Posted by on Dec 4 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added