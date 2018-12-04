Posted by brad

Siblings act on climate change

KORUMBURRA siblings Xavier and Abbey Nicholls swapped the classroom for activism on Friday when they took part in School Strike 4 Action in Melbourne.

The event saw students from across Victoria parade through the streets and rally outside the Treasury to campaign against using coal for electricity production, oppose the Adani coal mine and call on governments to act on climate change by promoting renewable energy.

The Nicholls’ signs read, “Defend our Future 100 percent Renewable Take Action” and “Make Coal History 100 percent renewable.”

The Nicholl children, students of Korumburra Primary School, organised their own travel via bus, train and walking, and wrote letters to MPs and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Before we got there I felt a bit sick and nervous because I had never done it before,” Xavier said.

Abbey said, “We feel because we have no plan B, at this rate our earth will not be a great place to live. We need action now before it’s too late.

“We wouldn’t need to miss school if the government stopped trying to make bigger coal mines and ruining our planet and listened to what kids have to say.”