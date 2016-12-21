Silage keeps rolling out

FAVOURABLE seasonal conditions have seen the region’s silage yield increase dramatically compared to last year, with some even eyeing off a third cut.

Leongatha South dairy farmer Maree Deenan said for her farm, this silage season has been “amazing”.

“I am on a red dirt farm, so I was able to get onto my paddocks when other farmers couldn’t. I have cut 650 rolls, which is twice what I made last year. We have had two cuts of silage,” she said.

Ms Deenan said she had not feed tested yet, but was expecting this year’s silage to be of high quality.

“The bales are nice and firm and have held their shape really well,” she said.

A good autumn, followed by a wet but mild winter and decent follow up rainfall in spring, have seen many of the region’s farms recover after last year’s poor crops.

“I spent $75,000 on fodder last year for 130 cows. If I don’t have to spend that this year, it has to be more viable even with the lower milk price,” Ms Deenan said.

“I am not feeding yet, whereas last year we started feeding at the start of November and it got very expensive.

“To have gotten this far, with the grass still green and growing has been really good. The mild temperatures were also a contributor to the good silage season.”

Ms Deenan said the weather would need to warm up to ensure a successful hay season as well.

Kardella agricultural contractor Phil McNaughton said he had completed a few second cuts of silage.

“We have started on some fairly nice fresh stuff. Usually the third cut gets made into hay, because it is starting to get quite late,” he said.

“Silage costs so much, so most people would make hay rather than go for a third cut.”

Mr McNaughton said the recent warmer weather has pushed the season on and enabled him to work longer days and get more done.

“We have done a little bit of hay; there is a fair bit going for hay at the moment. It will really start to get popped out over the next few weeks,” he said.

“A third silage cut could happen; the grass is green and still growing. The last drop of rain we had could keep it all going a bit longer.”