Simon rides for kids

On his bike: Simon Wilson of Leongatha will ride more than 300km to raise funds for Ronald McDonald Houses.

UNTIL now, Simon Wilson had never been a cyclist.

But this Saturday, March 16, he will set out on a four day ride covering more than 300km to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The charities provide accommodation for families of children requiring extended medical treatment at metropolitan hospitals, with Ronald McDonald Houses at Monash Medical Centre, Parkville and North Fitzroy.

Mr Wilson, of Leongatha, is the general manager of McDonald’s restaurants at Leongatha, Wonthaggi, Bass, Morwell, Moe and Drouin.

He was introduced to the charity by his parents Phil and Gael Wilson, who own McDonald’s restaurants, and has donated to the cause to enable families living in regional Victoria to receive the treatment they need. His father Phil is now on the board of Ronald McDonald House Monash.

“When you have a sick child, the last thing on your mind is trying to find somewhere to stay,” Mr Wilson said.

“Ronald McDonald Houses have learning programs as well for children’s education while they’re in hospital for long periods of time for treatment.”

The ride will start in Lorne this Saturday and travel along the Great Ocean Road and Otways, before heading to Geelong and then ending at Ronald McDonald House North Fitzroy.

Up to 40 riders will take part, all aiming to raise $250,000. Mr Wilson hopes to raise $4000.

As a father to Charlotte, three, and Emmett, one, Mr Wilson said the charity has been at the forefront of his mind in recent years.

But as a busy father combining parenthood with a hectic job, cycling has not.

He actually bought a bike for the ride.

“I decided I wanted to challenge myself and do something as I figured it was a good cause,” he said.

Donations can be made online at: www.rideforsickkids.com.au