Skaters soar

THE Victorian League grass-roots skate event was held at the Leongatha skate park on Saturday.

The skate bowl was packed with people riding BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters.

The Skate Park Leagues are community based events focusing on embracing skate park culture and bringing the community together.

The new park at Leongatha impressed visitors, with even top competitors having to spend time figuring out nooks and crannies.