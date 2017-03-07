Skaters soar
THE Victorian League grass-roots skate event was held at the Leongatha skate park on Saturday.
The skate bowl was packed with people riding BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters.
The Skate Park Leagues are community based events focusing on embracing skate park culture and bringing the community together.
The new park at Leongatha impressed visitors, with even top competitors having to spend time figuring out nooks and crannies.
Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20827
Posted by Tayla Kershaw on Mar 7 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry