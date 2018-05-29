Skills on show in grand final

MEENIYAN Junior Basketball concluded on Friday, May 25.

Section 2 finished its season with a variety of skills and a game.

All players have shown great improvement throughout the season.

Well done to all the parents who joined in for the last session; great fun was had by all.

The Section 3 grand final saw Silver vs. Green.

Silver was on top of the ladder for the season and Green knew it would be tough to beat it.

Green, came from third, already had a tough win against Tan.

The game started in fast fashion with Silver through Flynn and Lachlan scoring the first eight points.

Everyone thought it was going to be an easy game for them, but after a time out, Green came out firing to make scores more even at half time 11 to 12.

In the second half, Green fought back with some fantastic drives to the basket from Brody and Zara.

Angus (Green) was in everything stealing and intercepting the ball on many occasions.

Jacob and Jordan (Silver) tried hard all game, but it was Green with its great defensive pressure that came away with the win 22 to 15.

Most valuable players: Angus McInnes.

Section 4 had Yellow vs. Green, in a tough fought out battle.

It was an even and low scoring first half.

Yellow had a slight lead throughout with Bryce (Green) and Riley (Yellow) contributing well.

Rory hit a three pointer just before half time to even things up.

The second half saw Stu Bright (Yellow) drive hard to the ring on many occasions with Green attempting many three point shots but was not able to capitalise.

It was a great team effort from both teams with everyone getting points on the board.

Great basketball and sportsmanship was displayed throughout the game, but Yellow was too strong and came away with a 43 to 29 win.

A big thank you goes to all players, coaches, umpires, scorers and parents throughout the season

The next competition will start early August.