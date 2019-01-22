Slicing opportunity for martial arts

Achievement: Renshi Mick Ognenovski with Soke Atushi Shimojo at the completion of his evaluation.

A RARE opportunity presented itself to two South Gippsland Martial Artists last week with a formal grading and evaluation in the Toyama Ryu Iaido Japanese sword system held at the Qi Martial Fitness Academy located in Brighton, Victoria.

Both Renshi Mick Ognenovski founder and head instructor of South Gippsland Freestyle Karate and assistant instructor Dai Sempai Chris Brown had been attending and studying the Japanese sword style under Shihan Hugh Doherty in Brighton on a regular basis.

“The knowledge, direction and patience of Hugh Doherty and Mark Skelton has been amazing,” Mick said.

“The training and ability to be certified by the Dai Nippon Iaido Kyokai organisation is a once in a life time achievement.”

This event was directed and taught by Soke Atushi Shimojo president of the Dai Nippon Iaido Kyokai organisation from Kyoto Japan.

“This was the first time Soke had travelled and graded in Australia, making the event much more spectacular,” Mick said. “Both myself and Chris successfully graded to Shodan (Blackbelt) and this allows me the ability to introduce this style to our community.”

The weekend was an absolute success with all participants enjoying the special event, taking away a new level of knowledge and appreciation.

It included 10 hours Saturday and 10 hours Sunday followed by a one on one examination by Soke Atushi Shimojo.

If you would like more information on Karate or Iaido classes information can be found on the website www.sgfkarate.com regular classes are held in Leongatha, Korumburra and Foster.