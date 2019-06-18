Posted by brad

Snake slithers into Inverloch

Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Brett Tessari, Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School art teacher Sarah Reark, and students helped to install rainbow tiles along the snake sculpture.

A GIANT snake can be spotted in Inverloch but it’s not the venomous kind – it’s a new sculpture.

The sculpture is part of the new open space that’s been delivered in partnership between Bass Coast Shire Council and Inverloch Estates Pty Ltd, with help from students at Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School.

If you’re walking or riding along the pathway that runs from Goroke Street to Tea Tree Court, you’ll arrive upon the enormous concrete snake.

This beautiful sculpture, yet to be named, is a meeting point for the community to play, meet, relax or socialise.

Students from Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School were on site last week to help finish the sculpture.

Under the direction of their art teacher, Sarah Reark, all students from the school created clay tiles to be inserted along the spine of the snake – 5110 tiles in total!

Students studied aboriginal themes and local snake species to come up with their artistic contribution.

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari was on hand to help with the installation.

“It’s great to see this collaboration between council, a developer and a local primary school to achieve such a great outcome,” he said.