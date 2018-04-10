So much to see at Farm World

FARM World attracts more than 55,000 visitors and 850 exhibitors over four days to Lardner Park near Warragul.

The event from Thursday, April 12 to Sunday, April 15 offers the latest in technology, equipment and information, and an opportunity to chat with the experts.

There’s plenty for professional and lifestyle farmers interested in equipment, livestock, DIY passions, sustainable gardening and horticulture, drone innovation and tools.

Meet cattle breeders and check out the different breeds, watch Kelpie pups being trained, see beautiful alpacas, take a peek at the Equestrian Expo or jumping dog displays.

The 2018 theme of the field days is Food, Fibre, Future, and there is a Food and Fibre Fiesta.

During Saturday and Sunday at Farm World, the Lardner Park Conference Centre is converted into a Food and Fibre Fiesta showcasing produce, products and info sessions in inspiring ways. The fiesta promises exhibitor sales, demonstrations and workshops running for free.

See turning low-value lambs cuts into delicious smallgoods and learn how cooking with essential oils can improve one’s health.

The Food and Fibre Fiesta will be decorated with bountiful produce from the Baw Baw Food Hub, and with such local exhibitor stalls as Tarago Olives, Blue Tree Honey and Clearly Delicious.

The Farm World Equestrian Expo returns with show jumping, dressage, a barrel racing shootout, mounted games and an all new Saturday night extravaganza featuring Australia’s best riders and their most agile horses performing in the speed jumping championships.

A new Wellbeing Area supports the farmers PitStop Health Centre and is the place to go for some zen time or to get your flu vaccination check up.

Head on down to the Entertainment Arena for lots of fun and activities including chainsaw carving, whip cracking, live music, dog jumping, pipe band, working dog demonstration, 4WD activations and more.

Farm World is the perfect day out for the family with food, beverages, animal nursery, pony rides, face painting, competitions, masses of retail shopping and much more.

The BIG Gippsland Jersey Milk OFF challenge, consisting of timed milking challenges (one teat, one hand, one minute, most milk collected), along with commercial dairy farming education and presentations, will again be a crowd favourite and a solid feature throughout the event.

A new component of Farm World in 2018 is a dedicated Drone Zone, located adjacent to the Entertainment Arena.

The area will feature the latest in drone developments and showcase why drones are such a game-changer for agribusiness.

Shop until you drop with plenty of retail shopping together with indoor trade exhibitors in the Baw Baw and General Interest Pavilions – and a parcel delivery service available to assist with all those shopping purchases.

Whilst Farm World’s landscape is a little bit up and down, there is no need to be concerned if your mobility is a challenge as single and double scooters available for hire. Visit the Lardner Park website for booking details.

Farm World is the last weekend of the school holidays so make it a family outing with plenty to entertain the kids at the Entertainment Arena, the fantastic Animal Nursery and Animals of Oz Show, and this year on the grassed banks in front of the Animal Nursery is a new Family Rest and Relaxation Area with Scouts putting on demonstrations and opportunities for kids to engage in knot tying and all the cool things Scouts like to do, new catering outlets, and a whole new area of exhibitor sites for 2018.

Information and ticketing for Farm World and functions are available online now at lardnerpark.com.au

Purchase ahead and save both money and time at the gate.