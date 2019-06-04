Soccer on the rise

FAMILIES across South Gippsland are turning to soccer to keep active this winter.

The Gippsland Soccer League reported exciting trends in participation this season, all pointing to the overall growth of the sport locally.

“There has been significant growth within the Mini Roos, which is the six to 10 year olds,” league administrator Trudi Mantell said.

“A third of our players are female and we have lots of junior players with parents playing in the senior teams. People are choosing soccer because they have the opportunity to play a sport with their children, it’s affordable, less prone to injury and there are talent pathways available.”

The challenging age group to fill is still the U16 mixed side and the Youth Girls.

“This seems to be an issue across most sports. It’s a time when kids are getting jobs or are more focused on their studies. It is something that as a league we want to address,” Ms Mantell said.

“We are reviewing the structure of the current competition to try and make it more attractive and flexible to suit this age group.”

In an attempt to continue to grow soccer participation across the board, the league has several opportunities and initiatives underway to entice players.

“We have developed a strong pathway through our Country Championship Squad program. We have more than 100 players from U11 to U16 – both boys and girls – participating in Albury over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend. We have a committed group of volunteers who have supported the program. Our volunteers are very important to our clubs,” Ms Mantell said.

“There’s a soccer mums program held at South Gippsland Splash, a ‘girls day out’ was hosted by Drouin in February, and teams were invited from Melbourne to enjoy some friendly play. We offer school programs and Mini Roo Gala Days. We encourage our clubs to be active on social media.

“We are working on out of season programs to continue the growth and development, like Summer 7s.”

Gippsland Soccer League just played its sixth round over the weekend.

At this early stage, Ms Mantell said it was fantastic to see a greater spread of clubs leading the competition, with no one club dominating.