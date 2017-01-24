Soccer star makes top citizen

BASS Coast once again demonstrated its commitment to building healthier communities, with two out of three 2017 Citizen of the Year finalists recognised for their passion to promote active lifestyles.

The 2017 Citizen of the Year award was presented to Cape Paterson’s Gene Parini, the man behind the South Coast Stars Soccer Club.

The soccer club – based in Inverloch – began with just 30 members. Now, 150 active players come out for a game, ranging from children to adults.

His contributions to the soccer club include securing tenure at the Outtrim Recreation Reserve where home games could be played, leading the Thompson Reserve drainage program to bring the club back to Inverloch, championing the lighting project and raising $50,000 so the players can continue training after dark, and volunteering as a junior coach since its inception.

Mr Parini said it had been a pleasure to lead motivated and passionate people in the sport.

“It’s great to have been a part of something that started from nothing,” he said.

“The best part of my day is seeing mums and dads come along to watch their children in the morning, then seeing them have a go later in the day. It’s a real family club.”

Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield congratulated Mr Parini on his award, and thanked him for his dedication to the Bass Coast sporting community.

“Your work is invaluable to our community; not only in improving the health and wellbeing of so many and giving people a place to be a part of a team, meet new people and connect with one another, but also all the hard work you’ve done to improve sporting facilities for the benefit of the entire shire,” she said.

After hundreds of volunteer hours spent by Gene to build the success of the club, it is now embedded in the Inverloch community, welcoming all ages and abilities.

His contributions have improved the health of the community, created a space for interaction and connection and benefited the lives of many living in Bass Coast.

Mr Parini said he was humbled to win the award, and congratulated fellow finalists Tony O’Connell and John Methven OAM for their contributions to the community.