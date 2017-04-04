Soccer stars compete for Korumburra Cup

THE Korumburra Cup was played out over the weekend.

In the Senior men’s, the Phillip Island Breakers defeated Lang Lang United on Sunday.

Phillip Island showed much pace and outclassed a determined Lang Lang, finishing with a three to zero win to take the Korumburra Cup home.

In the Senior women’s, Leongatha defeated Wonthaggi.

Leongatha pushed hard and were able to stay on top of a struggling Wonthaggi, who never gave in.

Wonthaggi, playing with 9 made the ladies, had to work extra hard.

It came down to the last minute when Leongatha scored the only goal of the game to win one to zero, taking the Korumburra Cup home for the second year in a row.

The Juniors played on Saturday. Six teams entered the U14 pool and four entered the U16 pool.

The U14’s Cup final was contested by Leongatha and Mirboo Nth United.

Leongatha played hard and took a convincing three to zero win of a hard trying Mirboo North.

The U16’s Cup final was contested by Drouin Dragons and the Phillip Island Breakers.

Drouin stood tall and put two in the net to take the cup with a two to zero win.