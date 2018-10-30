Social footy for Gippy Girls Can campaign

A FIVE week social footy program for women and girls will start on Wednesday, November 7 in Wonthaggi, as part of the #GippyGirlsCan campaign.

The program is a partnership between GippSport and the Bass Coast Breakers Women’s AFL team.

The program will go for an hour, starting with skills and then small non-contact games.

Sessions will start at 6pm, and be on every Wednesday until December 5.

Costs will be kept to just $5 per participant per session or an upfront payment of $20 for all five sessions.

The program will run at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve 2.

GippSport Program coordinator Gene Parini encourages all females 13 years of age and older to get involved.

“The Bass Coast Breakers Women’s team and other Youth Girls teams have been an amazing success story. So many woman and girls have embraced football over the last couple of years, many for the first time and this program is ideal for any others wanting a taste of AFL,” he said.

Everyone is welcome, no previous experience is required.

Ella Angarane, Bass Coast Breakers president, is encouraging current and new players to come down and have a go.

“The sessions will be a chance to meet other players and build some fitness and skills in a relaxed, welcoming environment. No uniform is required, just wear casual leisure gear,” she said.

The #GippyGirlsCan Campaign is part of the VicHealth Regional Sport Program which is enabling more people in regional Victoria to be physically active in healthier sporting environments.

The program is an investment under the VicHealth Physical Activity Strategy that aims to engage less active Victorians in rural and regional areas in sport.

It has a focus on getting woman and girls engaged in community sport.

To sign up or if you’d like any further information you can contact Gene Parini at GippSport on 5674 6004 or gene@gippsport.com.au.

GippSport are looking for other opportunities to increase physical activity across Gippsland so if you have an idea or want to get your club involved in the #GippyGirlsCan campaign please contact GippSport office on 5126 1847 or info@gippsport.com.au.