South Coast champs recognised

CHAMPS: South Coast Athletics applauded its award winning athletes.

SOUTH Coast Athletics held its 2018/19 presentation day on Sunday, April 14.

Athletes and their families enjoyed some games and a lunch to celebrate a successful season before presentations were made to club champions for Cross Country and Track and Field.

Many local meet records and club records were broken during the season and these were also acknowledged.

Results for the Gippsland Pentathlon Championships and the Vern Curnow Shield, where South Coast competed against three other Gippsland clubs were announced, with South winning the shield convincingly after finishing runner up for the past few seasons.

South Coast also had four winners in the pentathlon, which was a fantastic result.

Club Championship and Gippsland Pentathlon results are below:

2018 Club Cross Country Championships five kilometres:

U14B Champion: Harrison Clark 24:22.

U14G Champion: Paige Barry 31:11.

U16B Champion: Matthew Merrilees 22:50.

U16G Champion: Georgia Burns 23:54.

U20G Champion: Aliesha Wrigley 24:01, second Naomi Merrilees 30:36 and third Courtney Clark 32:13.

Open Women Champion: Sarah Lewis 18:44.

Masters Men Champion: Bill Barry 18:43, second Robert Gray 41:52 and third Robert Robinson 43:23.

2018/19 Track and Field Club Champions.

U14B Champion: Harrison Clark and runner up Beau Ransom.

U14G Champion: Mollie Ransom and runner up Tevuro Ihomana Montgomery.

U16B Champion: Matthew Merrilees and runner up Tyler Butcher.

U16G Champion: Georgia Burns and runner up Alarna Gibson-Williamson.

U18G Champion: Rachel Aitken.

U20G Champion: Courtney Clark and runner up Aliesha Wrigley.

Open Men Champion: Brenton Taber and runner up Mark Coulter.

Open Women Champion: Sarah Lewis and runner up Kate Sly.

Masters Men Champion: Luke Ransom and runner up Colin Gibson-Williamson.

Masters Women Champion: Janine Wynen and runner up Beth Montgomery.

Gippsland Pentathlon Championships results:

U20 Women – first Courtney Clark 939 points.

Open Women- first Sarah Lewis 1833 points (club and venue record).

U14 Men- first Harrison Clark 414 points.

Open Men- first Mark Coulter 1686 points and second Brenton Taber 1620 points.

South Coast Athletics would also like to congratulate the junior team members who recently competed at the Australian Championships in Sydney, where some amazing results were recorded.

These results are below:

Tevuro Ihomana Montgomery: javelin seventh 33.68m.

Alarna Gibson-Williamson: high jump third1.64m and 90m hurdles eighth in heat 14.49.

Jasmine Woods: triple jump 10th 10.98m.

Nicola Slade: pole vault ninth 3.00m.

Matthew Merriless: high jump 11th 1.80m.

Tyler Butcher: triple jump second 13.36m (club record).

Addison Stevens: high jump fifth 1.52m.