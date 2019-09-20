Friday, September 20th, 2019 | Posted by

South Gippsland landscape inspired artist


NEW EXHIBITION: This oil on board piece by Caroline Kennedy, Night Road, Telopea Avenue, Sandy Point, will be one of many South Gippsland inspired pieces on show at Gecko Studio Gallery.

WHILE she isn’t from the area, the beauty of South Gippsland has been the muse of artist Caroline Kennedy for over 25 years.

After a sell out exhibition at Tacit Gallery in Melbourne, Kennedy has returned to showcase a series of oil paintings from September 19 to October 21 at Gecko Studio Gallery, Fish Creek.

Titled Wandering, the exhibition maps a personal journey through the lush and dreamy South Gippsland landscape, exploring themes of contemplation and reflection.

As testament to her talent, Kennedy has collected many awards including an Art Gallery of NSW sponsorship that granted her a four month residency at the Cite Internationale des Arts in Paris.

Opening night of her Fish Creek exhibition, Wandering, will kick off Friday, September 20, 6pm-8pm.

Stockyard Gallery at Foster will also be holding their opening event of the Prom Coast Arts Council swansong exhibition, One Last Thing, on the same night.

Anyone attending this event is encouraged to stroll down to Wandering to indulge in some more art.  

