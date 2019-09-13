South Gippsland leads the way for Victorian kinders



HOORAY FOR KINDER: Parliamentary Secretary for Early Childhood Education Sonya Kilkenny with Leongatha Children’s Centre kids last week.

FROM 2020, South Gippsland Shire will become one of only six local government areas in the state to offer up to 15 hours a week of funded three-year-old kindergarten programs.

It’s a big change, but one which Leongatha Children’s Centre is ready to embrace.

As director Paula Holt assured Parliamentary Secretary for Early Childhood Education Sonya Kilkenny last Friday, “We’ve got this.”

Some of the children at the Leongatha centre will feature in a State Government video promoting the changes.

Ms Kilkenny took a tour of the centre, meeting staff, children and South Gippsland Shire Council acting CEO Bryan Sword.

“It’s such an exciting time for families in South Gippsland, who can now enrol their children in funded universal three-year-old kindergarten programs for the very first time,” she said.

Locally, interest in three-year-old kindergarten has been strong. More than 230 families have already submitted applications through council’s central enrolments system.

The State Government is fully behind the plan too. Ms Kilkenny said $31,000 would be spent on funding early childhood services in South Gippsland next year.

The Leongatha centre will also get a new custom built laptop, thanks to a $1260 minor grant.

Mirboo North Early Learning Centre will get almost $25,000 for an upgrade, equipment and resources to make the centre more inclusive for children of all abilities through the Inclusive Kindergartens Facilities Program, as well as a $1200 minor grant for new iPads.

Poowong Kindergarten will also get a $3450 boost for new teaching and learning resources from the Inclusive Kindergartens Facilities Program.

The roll-out of three-year-old kinder will continue progressively across the state, with families in a further 15 regional shires to benefit in 2021.

This will be expanded in 2022 to give three-year-olds across the rest of the state access to five hours of funded kindergarten, before being scaled up to a full 15-hour program by 2029.