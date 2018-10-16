South Gippsland promoted to Division 2

THE Country Week Golf Competition took place on metropolitan golf courses for teams from all over Victoria on October 1 to 3.

The South Gippsland men’s team competed in the Bowl section – or Division 3.

After wins on the first day of seven nil over Northern, a six to one over Wimmera at The National (Long Island), a five and a half win to one and a half over Kara Kara District at Spring Valley, followed up with a three and a half to three and half draw with Dalhousie on the last day at Rossdale, South Gippsland gained promotion to the Plate – or Division 2.

Next year in the first week of October, South Gippsland men’s team will play alongside the women’s team.

Well done to the nine representatives of the team.

Congratulations also to the women’s team for its two wins and two losses, which consolidated its position in Division 2.