Posted by brad

South Gippsland Shire Council reveals new CEO

FRESH FACE: Kerryn Ellis is the new CEO of South Gippsland Shire Council.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has named its new CEO.

She is Kerryn Ellis, who is currently as director corporate services at Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC).

Her appointment was confirmed at a special meeting of council this morning.

Prior to working at IBAC, Ms Ellis was director corporate performance with the City of Greater Bendigo, and manager governance and innovation at Knox City Council.

She has also previously worked for the City of Melbourne and Bayside City Council.

Ms Ellis holds a Bachelor of Arts, a Master of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma of Public Policy and Management.

She also completed the LGPro Emerging Leaders Program in 2005 and the Executive Leadership Program in 2016.

Council’s chair administrator Julie Eisenbise said Ms Ellis was the stand-out candidate.

“Kerryn’s appointment is a significant milestone for South Gippsland Shire Council. It is likely that we will make no bigger decision in our time as administrators,” she said.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that we chose the best candidate to lead the organisation. Kerryn is that person.

“Fisher Leadership advertised the position extensively, attracting a field of 46 high quality applicants. Fishers interviewed all applicants who demonstrated capacity to meet the key selection criteria. Interview reports for those applicants were provided to the CEO Employment and Remuneration Advisory Committee.

“The committee reviewed all applications and interview reports. We then interviewed our eight preferred applicants. From there, four candidates were invited to a second interview with the committee. After those interviews we identified two preferred candidates.

“Once Fishers had undertaken due diligence and reference checks, we had a stand-out candidate in Kerryn. I sincerely congratulate her on the appointment and look forward to working with her.”

Ms Ellis is pleased to have been appointed council’s chief executive officer and is looking forward to leading the organisation into the future.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at South Gippsland Shire Council as CEO. I am keen to work with both the team and the community to ensure the organisation is able to meet the needs of a growing community whilst protecting and enhancing our unique natural assets,” she said.

“I look forward to leading the organisation and taking advantage of the opportunities presented by regional collaboration, strengthened customer focus, and community engagement and partnership.”

Ms Ellis will start at South Gippsland Shire Council on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

She takes over from acting CEO Bryan Sword, who replaced Tim Tamlin after council decided not to reappoint him during the turmoil that gripped the council last year.