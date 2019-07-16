South Gippsland volleyball success

LEADING PLAYERS: South Gippsland Volleyball Award winners (L-R) Erik (President’s Award), Georgie (Most Disciplined Player), Luke (Most Disciplined Player), Sahara (President’s Award) and the Flying Penguins (Troy, Lily, James, Annika, Natasha).





Country Championships

South Gippsland was the largest visiting club at Volleyball Victoria’s Country Championships in Bendigo last month.

Five teams, 44 registered players and dozens of supporters meant the region was well represented at the tournament in its 50th year.

Bendigo, as the host club, was the only team to have exceeded both teams and players.

Players as young as 12-years-old played alongside more experienced teammates in a high-quality competition.

Especially noticeable were the number of families with multiple players – including several sibling, father/son and mother/daughter combinations.

The tournament was an excellent opportunity to improve skills and game-play across the weekend.

Long-term rivalries heated up during competition with a very high standard of play across divisions.

South Gippsland’s Division One Women’s, Division Two Women’s and Division Three Men’s all played off in the bronze medal match and finished fourth in the competition.

Division Three Women’s finished seventh and Division Two Men’s finished ninth.

‘Tournament All-Star Seven’ trophies are awarded to MVPs in every division.

Alexandra Scott was awarded All-Star Seven for Division Two Women’s, Brendan Tomada for Division Two Men’s and Michael Axford for Division Three Men’s.

In 2020, Volleyball Victoria’s Country Championships will be hosted by the South Gippsland Club.

Volleyball is a sport that you can get involved in at any age.

The Next competition begins in Leongatha on Thursday July 18.

Juniors begin Thursday July 25.

New players welcome.

Juniors

South Gippsland Volleyball’s Junior Grand Final saw the Flying Penguins snatch victory from the Purples in a two sets win as the Summer/Autumn season came to a close.

Most disciplined player was awarded to Georgie (Spikezone) and Luke (Juniors), while Erik (Juniors) and Sahara (Spikezone) were selected to receive the President’s Award.

This season, the junior volleyball program went from strength to strength.

The Spikezone program offers a specialised program for the very young, including softer balls and modified game-play, allowing younger players to join in the fun.

The addition of junior coaches Annika Webster, Natasha Hibma and Alexandra Scott enables new skill development for younger players ready to take on more responsibility.

As the players develop their skills, they have the opportunity to compete in local game-play, Gippsland Sport Academy, State League and national competitions.

Five club members recently graduated from the academy, while Rachel Chalmers, Alexandra Scott and Natasha Hibma have all been selected to play at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships in Canberra later this year.

A total of 13 juniors from the club are playing in Volleyball Victoria’s State League in Melbourne on a weekly basis.

The junior program welcomes new players.

Next season begins Thursday July 25 at 6 pm, Splash in Leongatha.

For more information on local volleyball and how to join, follow the South Gippsland Volleyball Facebook page or contact Tom Saario on 03 5658 1043 (business hours).