Southern Business Women’s Network turns 20

THE Southern Business Women’s Network celebrated a 20 year milestone on Thursday night.

In 1998, a small group of women developed an idea to support women in business.

This network would be based on similar trade associations.

Now it is 2018 and the network has 300 members.

“The network is thriving. It truly was an idea that would flourish through time,” network president Dana Hughes said.

Around 180 attended a celebratory dinner at the Inverloch RACV Resort on Thursday night.

As well as local business women, guests included South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt, South Gippsland councillors Ray Argento, Meg Edwards and Alison Skinner, Bass MLA Brian Paynter, Labor candidate for Bass Jordan Crugnale and sponsors of the network.

The network covers businesses from Phillip Island right through to Welshpool.

Ms Hughes said the network was about forming connections, developing opportunities and stepping out of comfort zones.

Often, members are inspired by guest speakers sourced by the network’s leadership team.

“We run 12 dinners a year and over the last 20 years we have offered 8000 opportunities to network,” she said.

“The network has grown steadily over the past five or six years.”

On Thursday, those who attended the dinner were inspired by guest speaker Andrew Griffiths.

Mr Griffiths was a member of Richard Branson’s Melbourne Dream Team.

He shared a story that started from humble beginnings to success in business.

“I have been in business for 35 years. I am here to offer advice for entrepreneurs about how to survive and thrive in business,” he said.

“Through my story, I share strategies to take on and use in business. I have travelled extensively, recently to London and Iran, and observe what is happening in business internationally and provide advice in forums like these.”

Ms Hughes said the network has also been largely successful in providing employment opportunities, and contributing new ideas and concepts for businesses across South Gippsland.