Spending time in the great outdoors

ANOTHER successful program was run at Allambee Camp these school holidays.

Although it may be winter and a lot of people shy away from being outdoors, last week a number of children were rugged up and ready for activities at Allambee Camp.

“The children really thrived in the outdoor environment and there were no requests to go inside,” Allambee Camp instructor Vanessa Taylor said.

“They zoomed on the flying fox, went high on the giant swing, raced on the billy carts, kept their balance on the low ropes course, painted rocks which they had named, popped balloons on the archery target and did many more fun activities.

“When asked on the last day what was the best part of camp the variety of answers was huge.”

The variety of activities meant that there was something for everyone. But there was more to camp than the great adventurous activities.

The program also allowed for children to grow in a number of areas.

“Many children did not know each other and therefore they really worked on the social skills, everyone was friends by the end of the three days,” she said.

“For some of the children it was their first time going to a camp, they showed independence and strength when it was lights out time.

“A number of children had never roasted marshmallows on a campfire, these children got to learn something new.”

Ms Taylor said their imagination through outdoor play increased and we have had comments from parents saying that their children will not stop talking about camp.

Grade 6 students from Trafalgar Primary School who are part of the Rotary Junior Community Awards Program were also invited to come and progress their leadership skills.

These students were given the opportunity to lead a group each, run games with the children, assisting the instructor on activities and helping out with morning and afternoon tea.

“It was amazing to see them looking after the younger children of the group and developing their skills,” Ms Taylor said.

“The camp instructors were sad to see the campers go and are already looking forward to their next visit.”