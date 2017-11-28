Spicing up Leongatha

STRING and Salt was welcomed to Leongatha by enthusiastic customers on Thursday.

String and Salt opened in Lyon Street and is run by Vanessa Watson and Michelle Cann.

The store is founded on a love of food and home, great design and sharing with friends and family.

“We had a lovely first day,” store owner Vanessa Watson said.

“We had lots of customers drop in whether they were just walking past or if they knew we were opening here.”

Stock will change over frequently, so if you see something you love, don’t hesitate to buy it.

Customers have the opportunity to request certain items to be stocked.

“We’re very passionate about the community and we’re really excited to be a part of this community,” she said.

“We’re excited for the Live on Lyon event that will be happening next weekend; we will be making refreshing drinks.”

String and Salt also provides a cooking school where you can learn how to make preservatives, salami and more.