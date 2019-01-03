Posted by brad

Splash into summer

WHAT better way to spend a day in the sun than at the pool?

South Gippsland shire delivers with five fantastic local outdoor pools in Korumburra, Mirboo North, Toora, Foster and Poowong.

This season, all eyes are on the Toora pool with exciting works in the pipeline.

Before the season kicked off, a change room upgrade and access works were completed.

Still to come is the new splash park and car park works, which are set for 2019-20.

The development includes an interactive children’s water play area, funded by the State Government and South Gippsland Shire Council.

Tenders are still under review for major redevelopment works at the Mirboo North pool at the close of this season.

The outdoor swimming pools will be open if the forecast maximum temperature for Leongatha – or Latrobe Valley for Mirboo North – on the Bureau of Meteorology website at 6pm the day before is 25 degrees or above.

The outdoor pools will remain open until 8.30pm if the forecast maximum temperature at 6pm the day before reads higher than 35 degrees.

So far, the season has started off on a high note.

With a sunny day, the Mirboo North pool hosted a successful Mirboo North Idol with more than 550 people through the gate.

The opening party at the Poowong pool was also well supported by the community.

The season is just heating up and there are plenty more excited activities still to come.

Poowong’s highlights include Santa’s Pool Party, the Fluoro Music Party and a masquerade to end the season.

In Foster, there will be two inflatable days, an Australia Day Party and a Hawaiian Luau.

A Hawaiian Luau will also be held in Korumburra, as well as the Family Night Dippers and a family fun day.

Mirboo North will host a movie night at the start of February, an Australia Day pool party, and inflatable Sundays.

Mirboo North, Korumburra, Foster and Poowong pools are open from 3pm to 7pm on weekdays during the school term, and 12pm to 7pm on weekends and school holidays.

Toora pool is open from 7am to 6pm on weekends, 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and 1pm to 5pm on Sundays.

All opening hours are subject to the weather forecast.

Check the website www.southgippslandpools.ymca.org.au for more information and activity dates.