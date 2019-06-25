Splash paddle-boarding’s push to stay afloat

Stand up paddle-boarding has welcomed people young and old to participate.

Stand up paddle-boarding awaits funding from GippSport to ensure it will continue on at Leongatha’s South Gippsland Splash complex past this week.

The program, part of the ‘Gippy Girls Can’ campaign to promote participation of Gippsland women and girls in sport, has been running at Splash every Saturday from 1-3PM but only has one lesson remaining.

Instructor Allison O’Hallaran has enjoyed every moment teaching others how to standing paddle-board.

“It is a lot of fun and it’s great to see people come out and participate,” she said.

“Anyone can come and keep fit and keep active, so it’s really rewarding in that regard.”

Allison has been dedicated to her role as an instructor of the activity and with its future at Splash cloudy, is hoping for a positive outcome.

“I’ve been doing it for over a year and I’ve really enjoyed it so hopefully something can be figured out.”

A decision on the funding for the program should be made soon.