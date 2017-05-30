Spotlight on danger roads

THE Bass Highway linking Wonthaggi and Korumburra is just one of the roads on VicRoads’ radar following a consultation session in Korumburra last week.

The Wonthaggi and Korumburra connection is known for its high crash rate due to its tight bends.

VicRoads executive director regional service Bill Glasgow said the solution for this particular road was to drop the speed.

“The speed was dropped to 80 km/h in that area, which only takes five minutes off your journey time,” he said.

“It would take significant realignment to fix the road entirely.”

Other roads identified by residents included the bends in the South Gippsland Highway near Coal Creek at Korumburra, Korumburra’s main street, the Kongwak roundabout, and the connecting road from Mirboo North to Dumbalk.

The forum was held to help reduce road trauma on country roads

In the VicRoads eastern region – encompassing all of Gippsland – there have been 131 fatalities and 1616 serious injuries in the last five years.

Mr Glasgow said there are twice as many fatalities on country roads than in metro areas, caused largely by single drivers running off the road.

“It is important we work with the community to give us an idea of what should be our top priorities so we can secure funding,” he said.

“We depend on local knowledge to dictate what roads need to be reviewed.”

VicRoads held the forum in the wake of the 2017-18 State Budget announcement of significant upgrades to South Gippsland’s transport network to help the community decide what happens next.

As well as Korumburra, sessions were held in Stratford and Bairnsdale.

“We wanted to meet with as many local people as possible who depend on the arterial road network, including freight drivers, emergency workers and tourist operators,” VicRoads chief executive John Merritt said.

“Travelling on these roads will give us a first-hand insight into the current conditions and helps us to better understand the priority areas for attention.”