Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Spotlight on danger roads

THE Bass Highway linking Wonthaggi and Korumburra is just one of the roads on VicRoads’ radar following a consultation session in Korumburra last week.

The Wonthaggi and Korumburra connection is known for its high crash rate due to its tight bends.

VicRoads executive director regional service Bill Glasgow said the solution for this particular road was to drop the speed.

“The speed was dropped to 80 km/h in that area, which only takes five minutes off your journey time,” he said.

“It would take significant realignment to fix the road entirely.”

Other roads identified by residents included the bends in the South Gippsland Highway near Coal Creek at Korumburra, Korumburra’s main street, the Kongwak roundabout, and the connecting road from Mirboo North to Dumbalk.

The forum was held to help reduce road trauma on country roads

In the VicRoads eastern region – encompassing all of Gippsland – there have been 131 fatalities and 1616 serious injuries in the last five years.

Mr Glasgow said there are twice as many fatalities on country roads than in metro areas, caused largely by single drivers running off the road.

“It is important we work with the community to give us an idea of what should be our top priorities so we can secure funding,” he said.

“We depend on local knowledge to dictate what roads need to be reviewed.”

VicRoads held the forum in the wake of the 2017-18 State Budget announcement of significant upgrades to South Gippsland’s transport network to help the community decide what happens next.

As well as Korumburra, sessions were held in Stratford and Bairnsdale.

“We wanted to meet with as many local people as possible who depend on the arterial road network, including freight drivers, emergency workers and tourist operators,” VicRoads chief executive John Merritt said.

“Travelling on these roads will give us a first-hand insight into the current conditions and helps us to better understand the priority areas for attention.”

Consultation: VicRoads executive director regional service Bill Glasgow (right) discussed the road linking Mirboo North and Dumbalk with Mirboo North’s Doug and Julie Parke. The Parkes said the road had inconsistent speed limits and they wanted the safe sections reinstated to 100 km/h.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21435

Posted by on May 30 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added