Spotlight on highway’s safety

A LACK of shoulders on a major road in South Gippsland is increasing the risk of accidents, according to a concerned motorist.

Lee Spencer travels the road daily in his job as a technician and has major concerns with its safety, particularly after coming across a crash at Leongatha South recently.

“It’s the major thoroughfare between the Valley and South Gippsland and Bass Coast. Accidents are common due to its poor condition and especially the fact that it has no shoulders between Leongatha and Inverloch,” he said.

“This makes it harder to avoid any potential incidents. Much good work has been done on the Strzelecki Highway between the Valley via Mirboo North to Leongatha, but none beyond. This should be a VicRoads priority.”

VicRoads Eastern Region manager planning Pas Monacella said VicRoads currently has no proposals to widen and seal the shoulders on Bass Highway between Leongatha and Inverloch, however, will continue to monitor the safety and operational performance of this section of road.

“We ask motorists to drive to suit the conditions and adhere to the road rules,” he said.

Mr Monacella said VicRoads manages the arterial road network in accordance with its Road Management Plan.

“Regular inspections are undertaken to identify potential hazards to road users and appropriate maintenance is carried out,” he said.

Police said the Leongatha South crash occurred after the driver of a Nissan sedan travelling south saw an echidna crossing the highway about 500m south of the Pound Creek Road intersection.

An on-coming vehicle flashed its high beam to warn the Nissan driver, who braked heavily and stopped in the middle of the lane.

A Holden sedan following the Nissan collided into the rear of the Nissan and then another vehicle collided into the rear of the Holden. All vehicles sustained extensive damage.