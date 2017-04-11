Star Bulldog inspires Power footballers

WESTERN Bulldog champion football Daniel Giansiracusa was the star of the show at the Wonthaggi Toyota Good For Footy super clinic at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve last Wednesday that saw more than 80 keen young footballers enjoying the inflatable football activities and barbecue to finish.

AFL Gippsland representatives joined Wonthaggi Power club football coaches at the training session for Under 10, 12 , 14 and Youth Girls.