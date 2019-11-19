Star wins state award



TOPPING VICTORIA: (L-R) Tony Giles, co-owner of The Star holds the trophy for best sports story, with Matt White, from Advanced Publishing Systems, one of the sponsors.

THE Star has won a state-wide award in recognition of a sports story showcasing freeride jet skier Joel Barry of Inverloch.

The story, written by Peter Chapman while a consultant to The Star, told how the 25 year old survived serious injury soon after winning the first round of the World Freeride Jet Ski championships in Portugal.

The story, which featured on the front page of the May 28 edition, won the award for best sports story in the 2000-6000 circulation category of the Victorian Country Press Association awards in Melbourne on Friday.

“Full marks to journalist and Star consultant Peter Chapman who has spent a lot of time with The Star working on the overall look of the exciting new look image of the paper, including the front pages, one of which included the front story of Joel,” The Star owner Helen Bowering said.

Co-owner Tony Giles said he was proud of the new look Star.

“We’re proud of the hard working Star team who have worked hard and continue to do so,” he said.