Posted by brad

Stars come out for Parrots’ night

Bob Murphy, Darren Lehmann, Carla Dziwoki and John Hastings came together to share their stories at the club.

MORE than 175 Leongatha Football and Netball Club members enjoyed a night of stories and laughs on Saturday during a special sports night function.

Western Bulldogs legend Bob Murphy, Australian cricket legend Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann, former Australian cricketer John Hastings and Australian netballer Carla Dziwoki all attended the club to meet and talk with Parrots players and supporters.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have that calibre of people come and speak to us,” club Vice President Rob Van Rooy said.

“It’s always exciting to be able to talk to people like that and hear about what sport has been for them.”

The night allowed players and fans to see a different side to some of their sporting heroes.

Members of the club also got an idea of what a professional player’s pathway into sport can look like.

“People love it because they get to see a lighter side of those people they generally may not see,” Rob said.

“They also spoke about their journey into sport, and after sport, which was interesting.”

Those who attended were fascinated and entertained by the speakers, especially Carla Dziwoki, who spoke at length about her journey in netball and finding work after sport.

The talents kept the mood light as well, with Boof and Bob Murphy constantly sharing funny anecdotes throughout.

Especially entertaining was a story Bob Murphy told about playing on Geelong’s Steve Johnson and the words they exchanged, which had the room in hysterics.

“Everyone really enjoyed Carla, and the rest of the guys were fantastic too,” Rob said.

“It was just a very funny and enjoyable night and the feedback we got was really positive.”