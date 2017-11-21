State award for Star

THE Great Southern Star has just won the 2017 Victorian Country Press Association award for Journalism- Best Community Campaign for newspaper 2000 to 6000 circulation for its Save Our Town campaign, launched on January 10 this year to help reinvigorate Leongatha.

The Star’s general manager Tony Giles was thrilled to accept the award during the annual presentation night at the Pullman Hotel in Melbourne on Friday night.

The award was for a promotional initiative which creates or lifts the profile of an issue affecting all, or a specific section of a community.

Judge for this section Lynne Smith has been a journalist all her life and was the first female editor of the Latrobe Valley Express and in her comments she said, “Who better to launch a campaign to save its town than the local newspaper. The Star’s SOS – Save Our Town’ campaign was created in a bid to stop businesses from closing and attract new ones.

“I would have liked to see the paper settle on one tagline and continue it throughout the extensive coverage which was impressive.

“In this campaign, not only did the paper keep the issue at the forefront for several months, it took the initiative and hosted a free marketing seminar for local businesses. This campaign is a great example of leading from the front to support its local

community.

“A local newspaper is the community. It is the community’s voice. This is why when there is an issue or cause that is important to the community, it’s the paper’s role to raise it. Even more, it must be prepared to take up that cause and run with it. But is not enough to publish a series of stories. Papers need to launch these campaigns with a committed comment piece to show they are prepared to lead from the front.

“After all, a newspaper is best placed to read the feeling of its community. To me, a newspaper can give sound to the voiceless, it can give hope to the marginalised and can help right wrongs. This is why community campaigns are so important. Don’t be afraid to take a stand.”