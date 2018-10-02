Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 | Posted by

STEM round robin inspires kids

STUDENTS at St Laurence O’Toole Primary School in Leongatha got the ball rolling on the last day of term as part of a major science, technology, engineering and maths program.
The whole of school activity program involved cross-age class groups doing STEM activities including bridge building with marshmallows and Sphero ball coding.
Sphero ball technology involves using an iPad connecting to a Bluetooth controlled rolling ball which can be coded to follow certain paths and rotations.
It is designed as an introduction to digital technology, problem solving and computer coding to feed into the technology component of STEM teaching.
Marshmallow bridges were designed by students to hold a certain weight with groups forming linkages between wooden skewers using marshmallows

Bridge building: Lacey, Natalia and Bella put together their marshmallow bridge for a STEM activity at St Laurence O’Toole Primary School.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25930

Posted by on Oct 2 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added