STEM round robin inspires kids

STUDENTS at St Laurence O’Toole Primary School in Leongatha got the ball rolling on the last day of term as part of a major science, technology, engineering and maths program.

The whole of school activity program involved cross-age class groups doing STEM activities including bridge building with marshmallows and Sphero ball coding.

Sphero ball technology involves using an iPad connecting to a Bluetooth controlled rolling ball which can be coded to follow certain paths and rotations.

It is designed as an introduction to digital technology, problem solving and computer coding to feed into the technology component of STEM teaching.

Marshmallow bridges were designed by students to hold a certain weight with groups forming linkages between wooden skewers using marshmallows