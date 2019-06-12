Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 | Posted by

Stony celebrates 125th birthday

LOOKING BACK: Kyle Van Der Pluym, Justin Shields, Leigh Horsburgh were happy to reminisce about the famous 2009 premiership win. Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning-@fourcorners framing.

STONY Creek Football Netball Club celebrated its 125th birthday in the grandest of fashions, with an afternoon tea that drew a crowd of about 80 people.

The club’s social and sponsorship coordinator Neil Cope said the day was a brilliant one, especially for those who were keen to reminisce about Stony’s glory days.

“We had players back from various sides showing up, which was good to see,” he said.
“It was really special to have people from multiple years come down and celebrate the 2009 premiership team’s win and reminisce about other teams as well.”

Neil said it was “an all around great time”. 
“Obviously it’s very special to celebrate a club of our size being around for so long, we have a great history so it was a good feeling to be able to celebrate that,” he said.
“I think it just reflects the nature of our club, to be able to have a great event like that.”

