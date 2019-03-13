Stony Creek Cup crowds top 2,500

Special guests: Stony Creek Racing Club president Michael Darmanin, third from left, welcomes some of the special guest to the Stony Creek Cup meeting, from left, Mary Pavlis, judge Hilda Simonds from Erika fashions in Melbourne and judge Peter Jago.

MORE than 2,500 people attended the running of the Stony Creek Cup meeting on Sunday, March 10.

Stony Creek CEO, Sarah Wolf, said the 2553 people who attended the Cup meeting is nearly 500 up on last year.

“We had lots of children here this year with 276 kids on course. This is mainly due to the children’s fashion event we ran for the first time and there were two massive jumping castles and face painting to keep them amused,” Ms Wolf told The Star.

“The hospitality marquees were a huge hit and the big contingent from Cervus Equipment which ran its customer appreciation day added to the numbers.

“We were wondering with the smoke haze and Wilsons Promontory being closed whether it would have had an effect on numbers but it didn’t appear so.”

The racing was exciting capped off by the running of the Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup.

Prince Ziggy powered home by jockey Craig Robertson was a popular winner, winning by half a neck from the roughie Brigadier with Noumea third.

The ATA Stony Creek Classic, race four, was a new initiative with committeeman Graeme Ward the driving force behind getting this to Stony Creek.

The winner Esthetic gained automatic entry into the Mornington Guineas race on Mornington Cup Day on March 23, competing for $135,000 in prizemoney.

World renowned milliner Peter Jago and Hilda Simonds were brilliant in judging the Influence on Dusk Fashions on the Field event; they were applauded for their enthusiasm and professionalism in judging all categories.

“Peter added real star-power to the fashions this year and I know Judy Stone from Influence on Dusk, our great sponsor, was delighted with how it all ran this year,” Ms Wolf said.

Sue Bolton of Mirboo North was stunned but delighted when she was chosen as the fashions winner.

Judge Peter Jago commented Sue had her outfit both season and colour appropriate, everything was immaculate even down to her fingernails.

Runner-up in the men’s fashions was Michael Carty the winner being Stephen Perryman.

Michael McAlpine and Serena Turner were the winners of the best couple.

Talented Phillip Island singer Imogen Price sang for the hospitality enclosure crowds and also featured in singing the Australian National Anthem with the Stony crowd suitably upstanding for the song.

Prior to the running of the Cup a funny extra was the running of the Stony Pony dash with 10 entrants having to wear horses heads and run 100 metres down the track. The crowd was in hysterics when one “runner” ran sideways into the running rail; he was uninjured.

With many picnicking on the lawns, enjoying the extra food vendors this year including yummy paella and street crepes, all had a relaxing day and the Stony Creek Racing Club is delighted everyone had a good day.