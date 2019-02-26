Stony Creek Cup race day boost

Winning horse: last year’s Stony Creek Cup winning horse Gallic Chieftain with owner Terry Henderson (right) in the mounting yard after the race.

STONY Creek’s hottest social event on the calendar is looming, and this year’s Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup Race Day on Sunday, March 10 promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The main race of the day is the 2019 Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup, run over 2100m, which this year will offer increased prizemoney of a cool $85,000.

The Stony Creek Racing Club is also delighted to announce the addition of a new feature race on the program – “The ATA Stony Creek Classic”, sponsored by the Australian Trainers’ Association (ATA).

Andrew Nicholl, CEO of the ATA, said “The SCRC Cup meeting is always a great community event in South Gippsland, offering top class racing and drawing a big crowd. Our trainers love the day, and strongly support this meeting each year. As such, we are thrilled to secure naming rights for the 3YO feature, and by doing so, help SCRC establish the new event on this years Cup day, and set the scene for the race to become a tradition in the years to come”.

This new race will be open to three-year-olds, run over 1600m, and worth $27,000 in prize money. However, importantly, with the support of Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria, eligible horses who fill the placings can also earn a share of Super VOBIS and Gold VOBIS bonuses of $12,000 and $20,000 respectively.

Sarah Wolf, CEO of the Stony Creek Racing Club, says, “We believe this Classic race will attract three-year-olds who may be on the campaign trail for richer staying races in Melbourne and interstate over the coming Autumn months.”

A further incentive for connections to enter their horses in the Classic, is that fact that the winner will gain ballot exempt entry to the prestigious Mornington Guineas, which is run on Mornington Cup Day, some two weeks later.

“We are greatly indebted to the Melbourne Racing Club for agreeing to this attractive condition for the Classic,” says Sarah.

“It is hoped the addition of the Classic will attract a wider pool of trainer support for runners at our Cup meeting, and will add even more glamour and racing interest to this magnificent racing day in South Gippsland.”

This year’s Cup meeting promises to have something for everyone. In the public zone, the Leongatha Brass Band will be performing. Meanwhile, renowned Phillip Island musician Imogen Price will be playing in the hospitality village.

Children will be kept well-entertained, with a proliferation of free kids’ activities on course.

A major highlight will undoubtedly be the “Ladbrokes Stony Pony Dash.” Ladbrokes will be hosting a running race, where 10 chosen entrants will compete in a 100m running race on the racetrack prior to the Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup. Each entrant will be given a Ladbrokes red handler vest and horse head to run the race in.

There are some outstanding prizes up for grabs, courtesy of the generous sponsor. All entrants will receive a $50 bonus bet deposited into their Ladbrokes account.

Additionally, the winner will walk away with two all-inclusive tickets into the Ladbrokes Lounge at Moonee Valley on Friday, March 22, a meet and greet with the ambassador on the night, and a $500 Ladbrokes bonus bet. The second-place getter will also receive two Ladbrokes Lounge tickets, as well as a $300 Ladbrokes bonus bet. The third-place getter will receive a $200 Ladbrokes bonus bet.

Further information, along with terms and conditions, can be found at https://www.ladbrokes.com.au/landers/ladbrokesstonyponydash.

General admission tickets cost $15 if you pre-purchase them online now, or they will cost $20 at the gate on the day. A variety of hospitality packages are available to purchase, such as the Relaxed Racing Package (a bundle package which comprises double pass admission and a luxurious Country Racing Victoria Picnic Pack).

If you’re heading to the races with a larger crew, Stony Creek has plenty of marquee and umbrella options which they can tailor to suit your needs. These hospitality packages are limited, so it’s recommended that your book your tickets well in advance.

Bus services will be running on the day to help get you to and from the track – to book your place, call Ross on 0407 343 451.

Stony Creek Cup Day is an event NOT to be missed – make sure you book your tickets NOW!