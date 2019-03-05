Posted by brad

Stony Creek Cup this Sunday

Event of the year: Stony Creek Racing Club CEO Sarah Wolf invites everyone to join in the excitement at the Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup Race Day this Sunday, March 10.

FASHION royalty will descend on Stony Creek Racing Club for the highly anticipated Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup Race Day this Sunday, March 10.

Fashion icon Peter Jago is set to support the event and appear as the judge the Fashions on the Field.

Melbourne’s most famous milliner, Mr Jago is renowned for judging Fashions on the Field at Flemington and Caulfield.

Hilda Simmonds of Erika Boutique will also be a guest judge.

“It is a real coup for Stony Creek Racing Club to have these guest judges attend on the day. We have made a real effort to step up our fashions game this year, so it is going to be very exciting. We have been extremely lucky to be so well supported by Peter and Hilda,” club CEO Sarah Wolf said.

Well known former jockey Casey Bruce will be the Fashions on the Field MC.

Once again, Judy Stone from Influence on Dusk in Leongatha has gone above and beyond to support Fashions on the Field.

The best dressed lady will receive $1000, second place will receive $100 and the best dressed couple will receive $100 and two night accommodations at Bayview Studios, Inverloch. These fantastic prizes will be donated by Ms Stone and Influence on Dusk.

“Judy’s support of our club has been astronomical for many years,” Ms Wolf said.

Another fashions prize will be overnight accommodation at Parkview in Melbourne.

Erika’s Boutique is also donating up to $600 worth of handbags for Fashions on the Field prizes.

All entrants will receive a $25 voucher for Erika’s Boutique.

It is likely Fashions on the Field will be judged after race two.

The gates at the Stony Creek Racing Club will open at 12pm.

Cup day goers will be greeted at the entrance by the South Gippsland Brass Band. The band will also be playing the National Anthem before the Cup race.

In the Hospitality Village, Phillip Island’s Imogen Price will be performing.

A punters’ club will also be running.

“The punters’ club is a fun way to bet a little and play with a lot,” Ms Wolf said.

The event everyone is waiting for is the Ladbrokes Stony Pony Dash.

Since the beginning of the race season, people have had the opportunity to enter the draw and be involved in the Dash.

Ten people will be selected and they will get to run down to 100m home straight wearing a horse head.

First and second place winners will win two all inclusive tickets to the 2019 William Reid Stakes with everything catered for including food, drink, admission and parking.

This is valued at $140 per ticket.

First place will also receive a $500 Bonus Bets voucher. Second will receive a $300 Bonus Bets voucher and third will receive a $200 Bonus Bets voucher.

All entrants will receive a $50 Bonus Bets voucher.

Another highly anticipated event is the ATA Stony Creek Classic, sponsored by the Australian Trainers’ Association.

This new race will be open to three year olds, run over 1600m, and worth $27,000 in prize money.

With the support of Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria, eligible horses who fill the placings can also earn a share of Super VOBIS and Gold VOBIS bonuses of $12,000 and $20,000 respectively.

“We hope this race will attract more trainers to Stony Creek. We thank Andrew Nicholl (Australian Trainers’ Association CEO) for the huge support,” Ms Wolf said.

The children have not been forgotten; a jumping castle and face painting will be set up to entertain on the day.

Food vendors will be providing delicious options on the day and the Stony Creek Combined Ladies Committee will once again be generously supporting the event with outstanding food choices.

Tickets to the Cup are $20 for adults.

However, there is an early bird special online for $15 a ticket.

On top of this, you can purchase two tickets and a picnic bundle for just $40.

Bread and Pickles in Meeniyan has also shown its support by offering picnic packs for $25. These picnic packs must be pre-ordered online or by calling Stony Creek Racing Club.