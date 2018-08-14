Stony Creek honours McKnight family

THE McKnight family has been honoured for its longstanding contribution to the Stony Creek Football Netball Club.

The club unveiled the McKnight Family Grandstand at the Stony Creek Recreation Reserve during Saturday’s home games against Toora.

Stony Creek president Mark Le Page said the family’s service to the club dates back to 1931.

“Officially there are 1500 games of football and netball played between the family members. Unofficially there are more than 2000 games,” he said.

The McKnight family shares eight club best and fairest awards between them, four McCaughan Medals, two Alberton league best and fairests, and six life memberships in: the late Don Senior, Verna, Don Junior, Cathy, Brett and Doug. Ryan McKnight is eligible for life membership this year.

Don Junior is also an Alberton league life member.

“Don Junior was a driving voice behind bringing the club together after the 1987 Tarwin split. Don brought the club together and moved it forward, drove the rebuilding of the ground to what it is today,” Mr Le Page said.

“Don Senior, and others, were the driving force behind getting the Fourths competition up and running in Alberton and the premiership trophy is named in his honour.

“The family’s been around for nearly 90 years and the best part of that has been a continuous service to the club and the committee across the generations.

“They are very humble. They were honoured by the grandstand award but just think they’re part of the club and should not be put above anyone else.

“It was our club’s privilege and honour to name the grandstand after them.”

All Stony Creek and Toora players, footballers and netballers, and the umpires, lined up before the senior game and 98 year old Verna (Don Junior’s mother) cut the ribbon.

Many life members and old supporters came back for the day.