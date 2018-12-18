Stony Creek hosts season opening trials

GROUP 1 winning trainer Peter Gelagotis and his brother Manny sent horses around the track at Stony Creek at last week’s official trials.

Stony Creek Racing Club president Michael Darmanin said it was a terrific opportunity to test out the track with nearly 50 horses making the trip down to Stony Creek for the trials.

“The fact that so many horses and trainers travelled from near and far for these trials is a great reflection on the facilities and training opportunities Stony Creek can provide for country racing,” he said.

“It was also terrific to hear the feedback from assistant trainer Manny Gelagotis that he thought the track was in great condition, and that the trials at Stony Creek were a good training exercise.

“We often hear from trainers and jockeys that one of the things they like about the Stony Creek course is the rise in the course over the back that makes a good challenge for the horses.

“The track renovation we undertook earlier this year is paying off, with jockeys and trainers pleased with its preparation for the coming season.

“With our first race meet for the season coming up in less than a fortnight, we are looking forward to a fantastic racing season at Stony Creek and with our new track renovations we are ready to go.

“Our Family Day of Racing will be on December 29 with a full fixture of family friendly entertainment including the day of racing for members and visitors to enjoy.”

For more information on race days at Stony Creek or to become a member, call the club on 5664 0099.