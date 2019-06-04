Stony Creek racing ahead

Increased prize money has brought better quality horses and bigger crowds to Stony Creek.

WHILE some regional Victorian racing clubs may be struggling with funding and prize money, Stony Creek Racing Club insists it is travelling well heading into next season.

During the 2018/19 year, Stony Creek prize money went up $10,000 for their cup, and $2000 for all other races, according to club CEO Sarah Wolf.

“Prize money will most likely be the same as last season and that was a good increase on previous years,” Sarah said.

The recent lift in prize pools has attracted better quality horses which has meant more competitive racing.

“Our race days bring tourists to the area, increasing hospitality and accommodation bookings”, Sarah said.

“People also stop off at the pub for dinner on the way home and local businesses that support us on race days often get a visit or a thank you letter.”

With Stony Creek being in a strong position, Sarah and the club committee are looking at making some more positive changes to the five race meetings they are guaranteed next season, which starts on Saturday, December 28.

“We’re looking at having more of a community vibe next year, to try and bring some of our local sporting groups together”, she said.

“Especially when you read about what’s happening with the Alberton Football league, having a day for them where they can come together and relax would be nice.”

Stony Creek is locked in for five race meetings each year for the next three seasons, ensuring the club will have a solid platform to build on.

The dates of their race days next season are December 28, January 7, January 30, February 12 and March 8.