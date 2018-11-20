Stony Creek season set to kick off with a cocktail

Leading Cranbourne trainer Michael Kent will join members and friends of the Stony Creek Racing Club for the launch of the 2018/19 season racing season at Stony Creek this Friday, November 23.

Club president Michael Darmanin said the night was always a terrific launch for the coming season, and this year, a great opportunity for members and friends to hear from a trainer of Michael Kent’s calibre as well as hear of the club’s plans for the season ahead.

“Each year the club looks forward to this launch and inviting not only members but sponsors and friends out to the track and to celebrate the beginning of another season,” Mr Darmanin said.

“We really appreciate the support provided by our club’s members and sponsors and on the night we will be able to showcase the upgrades made to the track and members’ sections during the off season.”

Mr Darmanin said the season launch will be on Friday, November 23, from 6pm to 8pm, upstairs in the members’ clubrooms at the track where members can relax, enjoy a drink and something to eat and hear from special guest Mr Kent.

“Michael’s career has taken him from Victoria in the 1990s all the way to the global stage in Asia while having now returned to train at Cranbourne.

“I am sure with the success and challenges Michael has experienced in his career; we will be in for a great night,” Mr Darmanin said.

“The night will also include our popular Phantom Race with prizes including Ladbrokes Bonus Bet vouchers as well as a gourmet food hamper and drinks.

“The Committee looks forward to welcoming the many members and their guests on the night and launching another exciting season of racing at Stony Creek.”

This season, the club continues to offer a new membership category to make it even easier for people to get involved in race day activities.

In addition to full, senior and corporate membership packages, this year the club is offering a lower priced Triple Treat Membership, which will provide admittance to three of the five race days, including the Cup.

To become a member, or if you would like to attend the season launch, please RSVP by close of business on November 21 to Sarah Wolf on 5664 0099.