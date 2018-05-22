Stony Creek throttles MDU

STONY Creek took home a whopping 151 point win against MDU on Saturday at the racecourse.

The end of the day’s play saw the score 158 to seven.

From the first bounce, Stony completely dominated the match.

Kael Bergles was the star of the match, kicking an impressive 10 goals, while Jackson Nolan played his part kicking four.

Bergles played a very good game up forward and Nolan played a very good game down the backline, spoiling by punching the ball back into play for the on ballers.

Half back, Jack Soroczynski ran the ball well coming off the back line, wingman Max Homer played really well through the middle, running all day, as did Hayden Egerton who worked hard.

Darcy Atkins looked best on ground. He was right in the middle, controlling the play with very good work with hands and feet.

Each quarter worked really well for Stony, there was a very solid team effort across the whole game.

The Lions’ seven goal first quarter set it all up and took any chance away from MDU.

During slight little lack of concentration from Stony at the beginning of the second quarter, MDU attempted to take control of the play but Stony bounced back and dominated the rest of the game.

The match highlights were undoubtedly Bergles 10 goals but from Stony’s point of view, it was happy with the whole team and happy to come out with no serious injuries.

Stony is set to play Fish Creek in the next game and is expecting a close and good game.

Fishy defeated Stony last time but Stony is looking forward to the challenge.

MDU’s Dean Thorson was the only single goal kicker.

MDU will face Foster that is just one above them on the ladder after it has a week off.