Stony Creek was best team of 2009

GIANT KILLERS: Stony Creek’s team of 2009 was certainly the best going around in South Gippsland in 2009.

STONY Creek Football Netball Club can rightly claim to have been the best football team in South Gippsland in 2009.

Winning the 2009 Alberton Football League senior premiership, the club defeated what was then a powerful Alberton Football League with 14 clubs.

It was up against teams from Yarram to Phillip Island, including Korumburra-Bena, Phillip Island, Dalyston and Inverloch.

That year the club certainly did it the hard way; winning the elimination Final against Phillip Island, the semi-final against Yarram, the preliminary final against Korumburra-Bena before claiming the big one over Wonthaggi 14.10.94 to 11.14.80 in what was billed as a “David and Goliath” contest between the biggest and smallest towns in the league.

Many of these premiership players will return to the club on Saturday, June 8 for its 10 year reunion but equally as important, the club will mark its 125th anniversary.

And there would be no better team to play than close rivals over a long period, MDU, which pulled off a major upset to beat Stony Creek only a few weeks ago.

The Maroons will be hoping to avenge that loss when it lines up against United at the Stony Creek Recreation Reserve on the Saturday.

“The 2009 coach Leigh McQuillan will be coaching at another club that day but we are hoping to have him here at either the gala ball or Sunday’s barbecue,” said the club’s social and event manager Neil Cope.

As well as the 125th celebrations there will also be reunions of the Fourths Premiership side of 1979 and the 13 and Under netball premiership team of 1999.

At half time in the senior match there will be an afternoon tea served with a display of memorabilia too. That evening a gala ball will take place at the Dumbalk Hall. For tickets, contact Neil Cope 0439 165 238.

On the Sunday, June 9 celebrations will continue at Stony Creek Recreation Reserve with a barbecue lunch at 12 noon, a look at the 2009 premiership game and more displays.