Stony Creek’s season off and racing

MORE than 80 members, supporters and sponsors helped launch the Stony Creek Racing Club’s 2018/19 season with a cocktail evening on Friday, November 23.

Club president Michael Darmanin said it was a terrific night with guests enjoying a relaxed evening, hearing about the exciting season ahead and listening to guest speaker Cranbourne trainer Michael Kent.

“Michael spoke about the importance of having his horses in peak condition and their holistic care”, Mr Darmanin said.

“The crowd was impressed with his scientific approach to training, as well as his depth of knowledge. Tracks like Stony Creek are critical for giving smaller trainers and horses a chance at winning a few races,” he said.

“Each year we run the popular phantom race, and this year’s prize was a Ladbrokes betting voucher and large lobster donated by one of our members. Tony Jones won the prize.”

Club sponsor Cervus attended with its tractors on display in the mounting yard, while O’Connell Motors from Foster also enjoyed the evening.

“This season is shaping up to be another great year at the track and it was fantastic to have so many members and sponsors, from near and far, attend our launch,” Mr Darmanin said.

“Our track manager Steve Hughes has been doing a great job both on the track and around the grounds getting everything ready of the first meet.

“The first meet of the season is on December 29 with the Stony Creek track set to again be popular with locals and holiday makers alike looking for family friendly entertainment.

“This year we again have planned entertainment for the whole family with activities and games for the young children as well as racing and excitement for the adults.”

For more information or to book your race day tickets and packages, or become a member of the club please call 5664 0099.