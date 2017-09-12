Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Stony takes the flag

THE Reserves grand final was won in the second half on Saturday, with neither team able to take control of the game early.
With a lead of 16 points at the first quarter break, Stony Creek looked to have the game in control; however a strong second quarter from Tarwin got it to within one point at half time.
The swirling wind and intermittent showers made conditions difficult for both teams and while the oval held up well, it did prove slippery at times.
Tarwin failed to maintain its momentum after the long break and only managed to kick two points in the third quarter, while Stony piled on two goals and three points to take a 12 point lead at three quarter time.
Both teams came out firing in the last quarter, but Stony was able to make the most of the ball and managed to kick another four goals to Tarwin’s two.
Stony Creek ended up with a 10 goal haul, to win the game 10.7.67 to 6.5.41.

Winners: Alberton Football Netball League Reserves premiers Stony Creek were thrilled with their win over Tarwin on Saturday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=22572

Posted by on Sep 12 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...

Recently Added