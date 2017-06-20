Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Stop! Scammer time!

THE Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is reminding South Gippslanders to stop and think before giving their personal details or hard earned money to scammers this tax time.
Assistant Commissioner Kath Anderson said 48,084 scams were reported to the ATO between July and October last year.
“We have already seen a five fold increase in scams from January to May this year and typically expect further increases during the tax time period,” he said.
“Already this year, the ATO has registered more than 17,067 scam reports. Of these, 113 Australians handed over $1.5 million to fraudsters with about 2,500 providing some form of personal information, including tax file numbers.
“One victim lost $900,000 to scammers over the course of several months, even borrowing money from family and friends.
“The large number of people lodging their tax returns means scammers are particularly active, so it’s important to keep an eye out for anything that looks suspicious and protect your private information.”
Ms Anderson said Australians are generally good at catching and reporting scams, but some scams are harder to spot than others.
“Scammers locate genuine ATO numbers from our website and project these numbers in their caller ID in an attempt to legitimise their call – a form of impersonation known as ‘spoofing’. While we do make thousands of calls per week to the community, our outbound calls do not project numbers on caller ID. If one appears, it’s most likely a scam,” he asid.
“People should be wary of emails, phone calls and SMS during tax time that claim to be from the ATO, even if it seems legitimate. If you’re ever unsure about whether a call, text message or email is genuine, call us on 1800 008 540. If it’s real, we will connect you with the right area of the ATO.”
If you think you or someone you know has fallen victim to a tax related scam, call the ATO on 1800 008 540 to make a report.
For more information on how to verify or report a scam, visit ato.gov.au/scams or for updates on the latest scams, visit Scamwatch.

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21710

Posted by on Jun 20 2017. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...

Recently Added