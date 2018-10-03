Posted by brad

Store market falls

WITH the severity of the drought taking hold across eastern Australia extra numbers came forward to this week’s store sale at Leongatha.

A yarding of 2150 which included 150 cows and calves and joined females.

Large numbers of cattle once again came from East Gippsland and the Bega and Bombala districts of NSW.

The recent strong prices even for the top lines could not be sustained with price falls from $50 to $150 per head. The yarding was not quite as good as previous sales with all buyers more selective with their purchases.

JBS was the major feedlot buyer operating purchasing some 200 head with other feed lotters making minimal purchases. All other buying support was from the local south Gippsland district which was reduced a little with some heavy steers buyers attending other sales which fell on the same day.

The top prices for the older steers reached $2.92 cents, with most from $2.20 to $2.75. In the steer weaner section the top calves made to around $3 for a couple of pens only, with many from $2.30 to $2.80.

In the heifer section competition was weaker with a lot of heifers struggling to make much more than $2 per kg.

Cows and calves were tough going with some struggling to make there split kill values and made from $500 to $1280.

Thursday,

September 27

Steers: Kookaburra Farms, 13 x 20mth AA 445kg, 280c, $1250, 11 x 20mth AA 410kg, 273c, $1120; J. Malley, 8 x 20mth AA 444kg, 2.92c, $1390; Willdarben Farms, 12 x 20mth AA, 408kg, 269c, $1100, 14 x 20mth AA, 400kg, 292c, $1170, 14 x 20mth AA, 383kg, 297c, $1140; M. & R. Carpinteri, 9 x 14mth AA, 406kg, 273c, $1110; SJC Farms, 6 x 14mth AA, 372kg, 255c, $950; T. Hancock, 12 x 12mth AA, 340kg, 241c, $820, 14 x 12mth AA, 305kg, 265c, $810; D. Land, 9 x 12mth Hfd, 341kg, 214c, $730; C. & J. Moore, 18 x 11mth Hfd, 300kg, 250c, $750, 16 x 11mth Hfd, 290kg, 248c, $720; Hollyridge, 13 x 12mths Hfd, 301kg, 249c, $750, 15 x 12 mths Hfd, 285kg, 235c, $670; K. Boromeo, 11 x 18mths Fries, 45kg, 157c, $710; J. Wood, 7 x 18mth Fries, 461kg, 154c, $710; A. & A. Koolen, 12 x 18mths Fries, 439kg, 157c, $690.

Heifers: Henderson Farms, 15 x 20mth Hfd, 410kg, 221c, $910; O. Robinson, 11 x 12mth AA, 326kg, 236c, $770; T. Hancock, 17 x 12mth AA, 326kg, 236c, $720, 20 x 12mth AA, 296kg, 229c, $680.

Cows and calves: W. & R. Hergenham, 6 x 6 BB X, $1280, 6 x 6 AA, $1080, 5 x 5 AA, $1000.

Sales day: from left, Gary Scanlon of Warragul and Don Logan of Yinnar compare prices at the VLE Leongatha store sale last Thursday.