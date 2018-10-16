Posted by brad

Store market rebounds

By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association

A yarding of 1600 cattle came forward at last week’s store sale, consisting of 1080 steers, 320 heifers, 160 cows and calves and 40 springers.

Cattle came from the local area and once again from East Gippsland .

The market was strong for all classes of cattle and prices recovered all of the previous sales fall and maybe even a little dearer on the smaller and dairy cross types.

With a little rain falling over some parts of the country in the past week and the possibility of more falls for next week and prices for cattle in the north improving a little seemed to have a positive influence on the market.

Most of the regular feedlot buyers were in attendance and operating with the rest of the cattle being purchased by the locals.

Thursday, October 11

Steers: Baillie Bros, 2yo, 10 Ang, 627kg, 267c, $1720; 2yo, 18 Ang, 687c, $1800; 2yo, 16 Ang, 614kg, 285c, $1750.

N. & B. Wynne, 2yo, 8 Ang, 604kg, 274c, $1660, P. Chisholm, 20mth, 11 Ang, 443kg, 316c, $1400; R.M. Agostino, 20mth, 9 Ang, 493kg, 273c, $1350; C. Farr, 18mth, 8 Ang, 464kg, 289c, $1340; Netherwood Past, 12mth, 18 Ang, 384kg, 313c, $1200; T.L. Venning, 14mth, 25 Ang, 278kg, 270c, $1021.

A. Conisbee, 15mth, 17 Ang, 344kg, 322c, $1110; 15mth, 17 Ang, 328kg, 332c, $1090; 15 mth, 18 Ang, 334kg, 311c, $1040.

A. Brown, 12mth, 18 Ang, 343kg, 300c, $1030; I. & R. Hengstberger, 12mth, 15 Ang, 334kg, 296c, $990; D. McAinch, 14 mth, 17 Hfd, 345kg, 275c, $950; Westley Inv, 12mth, 6 Ang, 349kg, 272c, $950; C. Farr, 12 mth, 12 Ang, 336kg, 280c, $940; F. & L. Cosella, 16mth, 51 Ang, 309kg, 282c, $872; Pilkington & Toohey, 12 mth, 68 Ang, 289kg, 305c, $880.

R.M. Jennings, 9mth, 20 Char, 280kg, 231c, $690; 9mth, 10 AAX, 350kg, 230c, $805; 10mth, 12 AAX, 290kg, 248c, $720.

R. Stampfli, 2yo, 14 Fries, 428kg, 193c, $830; G. Beveridge, 2yo, 58 Fries, 410kg, 172c, $705; R. & C. Bright, 18mth, 11 Fries, 405kg, 158c, $640.

S. Derrick, 4mths, 16 Fries, $270; 3mth, 10 Fries, $180.

Heifers: M. & K. Smith, 20mth, 5 ang, 493kg, 231c, $1140; Westley Inv, 12mth, 6 Ang, 336kg, 259c, $870; Golden Gully Farm, 12mth, 14 Ang X, 327kg, 211c, $690; G. Cook, 12mth, 12 Ang X, 315kg, 215c, $680.

Cows and calves: M. Mann, 10 x 10 Hfd, $1170; W. & E. Foreman, 16 x 16 Ang, $1150; Lortan Nom, 22 x 22 Hfd, $1150.