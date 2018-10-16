Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 | Posted by

Store market rebounds

By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association

A yarding of 1600 cattle came forward at last week’s store sale, consisting of 1080 steers, 320 heifers, 160 cows and calves and 40 springers.
Cattle came from the local area and once again from East Gippsland .
The market was strong for all classes of cattle and prices recovered all of the previous sales fall and maybe even a little dearer on the smaller and dairy cross types.
With a little rain falling over some parts of the country in the past week and the possibility of more falls for next week and prices for cattle in the north improving a little seemed to have a positive influence on the market.
Most of the regular feedlot buyers were in attendance and operating with the rest of the cattle being purchased by the locals.
Thursday, October 11
Steers: Baillie Bros, 2yo, 10 Ang, 627kg, 267c, $1720; 2yo, 18 Ang, 687c, $1800; 2yo, 16 Ang, 614kg, 285c, $1750.
N. & B. Wynne, 2yo, 8 Ang, 604kg, 274c, $1660, P. Chisholm, 20mth, 11 Ang, 443kg, 316c, $1400; R.M. Agostino, 20mth, 9 Ang, 493kg, 273c, $1350; C. Farr, 18mth, 8 Ang, 464kg, 289c, $1340; Netherwood Past, 12mth, 18 Ang, 384kg, 313c, $1200; T.L. Venning, 14mth, 25 Ang, 278kg, 270c, $1021.
A. Conisbee, 15mth, 17 Ang, 344kg, 322c, $1110; 15mth, 17 Ang, 328kg, 332c, $1090; 15 mth, 18 Ang, 334kg, 311c, $1040.
A. Brown, 12mth, 18 Ang, 343kg, 300c, $1030; I. & R. Hengstberger, 12mth, 15 Ang, 334kg, 296c, $990; D. McAinch, 14 mth, 17 Hfd, 345kg, 275c, $950; Westley Inv, 12mth, 6 Ang, 349kg, 272c, $950; C. Farr, 12 mth, 12 Ang, 336kg, 280c, $940; F. & L. Cosella, 16mth, 51 Ang, 309kg, 282c, $872; Pilkington & Toohey, 12 mth, 68 Ang, 289kg, 305c, $880.
R.M. Jennings, 9mth, 20 Char, 280kg, 231c, $690; 9mth, 10 AAX, 350kg, 230c, $805; 10mth, 12 AAX, 290kg, 248c, $720.
R. Stampfli, 2yo, 14 Fries, 428kg, 193c, $830; G. Beveridge, 2yo, 58 Fries, 410kg, 172c, $705; R. & C. Bright, 18mth, 11 Fries, 405kg, 158c, $640.
S. Derrick, 4mths, 16 Fries, $270; 3mth, 10 Fries, $180.
Heifers: M. & K. Smith, 20mth, 5 ang, 493kg, 231c, $1140; Westley Inv, 12mth, 6 Ang, 336kg, 259c, $870; Golden Gully Farm, 12mth, 14 Ang X, 327kg, 211c, $690; G. Cook, 12mth, 12 Ang X, 315kg, 215c, $680.
Cows and calves: M. Mann, 10 x 10 Hfd, $1170; W. & E. Foreman, 16 x 16 Ang, $1150; Lortan Nom, 22 x 22 Hfd, $1150.

Successful day: Paul Chisholm of Archies Creek, left, with long time Wonthaggi High School friend Leigh Hart from San Remo share in Mr Chisholm’s success at the VLE Leongatha Store Sale last Thursday. He sold 11 Angus Steers, 22-24 months, Yancowinna blood, taking about $1400 per steer.

Store sale spectators: from left, Glenys Shandley from Nereena and Jill Forester from Wooreen, were keen to note prices at the VLE Leongatha Store Sale last Thursday.

Steers sold: Francis Toohey of Sandy Point sold off 60 Angus Steers, 12 months old, Anvil Dunoon Blood, weaned, at the VLE Leongatha Store Sale last Thursday. She made about $305/kg and about $808 each.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26162

Posted by on Oct 16 2018. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added